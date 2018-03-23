Day of recapitulation

LIKE every year, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with enthusiasm and fervour in memory of adoption of Pakistan Resolution in 1940 that paved the way for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. Apart from the traditional Pakistan Day Joint Services Parade, which reflects preparedness of the country to defend itself, countless programmes and events are taking place in the length and breadth of Pakistan to recapitulate different phases of freedom movement.

If we look back, there are many accomplishments to be happy and thankful about and many tragedies to mourn yet such has become the mindset that we are not willing to learn a lesson from mistakes of the past. Overall the country fared well in post- independence period, as despite population explosion it has been able not only to feed its own population but also produce surplus to export as far as agriculture is concerned. We are proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians, who made country’s defence invincible by making Pakistan a nuclear power, which is one of the major factors that have kept the enemies at bay. The country has survived despite internal and external challenges and threats because of the resilience of people of Pakistan to withstand storms. However, Pakistan as visualised by its founding fathers is nowhere to be seen mainly because of the leadership crisis and self-serving approach of stakeholders. It is deplorable that despite lapse of seventy years we are still not sure which system suits the country best and every now and then different experiments are carried out that have played havoc with different spheres of life. The 1973 Constitution is regarded as a blessing as it addressed grievances of all federating units and served the country well but again it is not being implemented in letter and in spirit and its provisions are selectively enforced. Exploitation of the masses is continuing for the last seven decades and that is why there is growing sense of alienation and deprivation among them. Democracy and across-the-board accountability run together but absence of fair and transparent accountability mechanism in the country has marred democracy and that has greatly damaged continuity of system, which is a key to success for real progress and prosperity. Terrorism and extremism is unwilling to lower its ugly head, society is divided horizontally and vertically, corruption is rampant and life, property and honour of the citizens are not safe. While celebrating Pakistan Day, we should give deep thought to these and other failures and start building national institutions that are run by those who are people of character, conviction and love, respect this land and its people.

