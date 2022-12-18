After 63 matches the 2022 FIFA World Cup will end tonight with an enthralling final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium.

History beckons for each team with Lionel Messi-led Argentina standing in the way of France who is looking to become the first back-to-back World Cup winner since Brazil did it almost 6 decades ago.

The match will take place at 8:00 PM (PKT) and is expected to attract a viewership of more than a billion people around the globe.

Here is all you need to know about one of the most fascinating finales of the global footballing competition.

Argentina’s path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final:

Argentina, one of the favourites to lift the trophy, got off to the worst possible start after losing to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni’s men composed themselves in time to beat Mexico and Poland to progress from Group C.

They carried the form into the knockout stages and beat Australia in the round of 16, the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and Croatia in the semis.

France’s path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final:

The defending champions arrived at the World Cup in dodgy form but eased out of Group D with wins over Australia and Denmark before losing to Tunisia without much on the line.

They defeated Poland in the round of 16 before edging past England in the quarterfinals and ending Morocco’s dream run in the semis.

Key Matchups:

The usual suspects, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been at the forefront of their teams’ journies. Both PSG teammates have scored 5 goals each to help their side reach the final.

It would not be too far-fetched to think they will be the key players in the summit clash as well.

The midfield battles could also prove crucial in deciding the winner.

Lionel Scaloni has kept the starting lineup close to his chest but Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernadez and Rodrigo de Paul or whoever he chooses will have their hands full against Aurélien Tchouaméni who has handled the pressure of replacing Paul Pogba with flying colours.

Antoine Griezmann has also turned into a vintage version of himself and could have a major impact on the game while Olivier Giroud remains a constant threat.

Argentina will have Angel Di Maria back as well which bolsters their attacking options too.

Insights:

France beat Argentina 4-3 in the 2018 World Cup on their way to lifting the trophy.

Both France and Argentina are looking to lift their third World Cup trophy.

France is unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup matches against South American teams.

Argentina will compete in their sixth final while it will be France’s 4th time.

This will be the 11th time that a South American and a European team has competed in the final. South Americans have won 7 of the 10 contests.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are both in the running for the tournament’s “Golden Ball” and the winner could even be the favourite to lift the Ballon d’Or next year.

Whichever way the final goes, history will be made in Qatar tonight.

Either Lionel Messi will get his Hollywood ending or Kylian Mbappe will become the youngest two-time World Cup winner since Pele adding even more credibility to his claim as the best player in the world.