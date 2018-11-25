Day 1: Serena Hotels President of Pakistan Golf Championship 2018 concludes

Islamabad

The first day of the Serena Hotels 33rd President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Championship 2018 drew professionals and amateurs from clubs affiliated with the Pakistan Golf Federation and the Islamabad Club Golf Course.

Serena Hotels has been supporting the Championship under its Sports Diplomacy initiative which aims to promote sports and sportsmanship in various segments of the society by sponsoring and promoting various sports.

The President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Championship is the most prestigious golf tournament of the year and drew as many as 300 professional and amateur golfers. The three-day event will be continued till November 27, 2018 at the Islamabad Club Golf Course.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels said: ‘Sports Diplomacy is an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities.

Sports bring people together and participation in sports help in improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle. Golf in particular is a demanding sport requiring athletic ability, strength, endurance, strategy and focus.

Serena Hotels has been collaborating with the Pakistan Golf Federation and the Islamabad Club Golf Course in hosting the President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Championship for 5 consecutive years.—Agencies

