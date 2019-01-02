Dawood’s company wins bid to construct Mohmand Dam

Islamabad

The Joint Venture of Pakistani Company, Descon owned by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese company, China Gezhouba have won the bid for construction of Rs309 billions Mohmand Dam with a capacity to generate 800MW of electricity.

Mohammad Dam is basically the flood control dam and after its construction the dam will be able to store 300,000 cusecs of water, and will save Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera. The cost of the said project in 2003 stood at $1 billion which has now swelled to $3 billion because of the inordinate delay in Musharraf regime.

The said dam if completed on time, the 2010 flood could have been averted and the loss of $10 billion incurred on account of the flood could have been minimised. During the Musharraf regime, the said dam was handed over to a US company – AMZO which did nothing for 8 years and inflicted the huge loss of Rs152 billion to Pakistan economy. However, in PPP era the project was handed over to Wapda. Soon after that the Wapda arranged $6 million from Afd, a French development agency for detailed engineering of the project. The construction of Japanese and Australian firm carried out the detailed engineering of the project and handed it over to Wapda in 2014.—INP

