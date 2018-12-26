Dawn of reality on Kashmir

CONGRESS leader and former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram in an interview the other day supported the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir dispute saying that Jammu and Kashmir has a unique geographical location and history which needs a solution in line with the demand of the majority population. The very remarks of the former Indian Home Minister indeed are realistic and keeping in view the ground realities as the people and leaders of India are witness to the fact that no amount of oppression and tyranny has succeeded to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination.

It is heartening to note that now the saner elements within India are also recognizing the fact that the solution to the lingering dispute lies not in violence but only the peace talks, and sooner the Indian government realizes it will be beneficial not only for the peoples of Pakistan and India but the entire region. Chidambaram also suggested that the whole peace effort should be kept quiet until the contours of a political solution to the problem are found. In the past also especially in the era of former President Pervez Musharraf, both the countries remained engaged in back door or track two diplomacy, and we understand the process is still continuing, but to reach some political solution, India has to shun intransigence and demonstrate flexibility in its stance in order to find a honourable, equitable and acceptable solution of Kashmir dispute. The oppression in IOK which is well documented and equated with the Israeli oppression on Palestinians is a reminder that the Kashmiri people have never accepted the Indian dominance and never will they do so in future. Hence, the only option that is left with the Indian government is to listen to the saner voices and engage with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership to find a permanent solution to the dispute. To create an enabling environment for the trilateral dialogue, the Indian side should immediately stop gross human rights violations in the occupied territory.

