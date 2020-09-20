Dawn of ‘new Middle East’

M Omar Iftikhar

THE geopolitical affairs of the Middle East are changing swiftly. What was thought to be a sinful deal has now been agreed upon by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it forties its ties with Israel. Bahrain is also a part of this equation. The UAE and Bahrain announced to normalize their relations with Israel, creating confusion and apprehension in the Muslim world. It is no surprise that the administration of US President Donald Trump played a major role in this regard. “After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.” These were the words of US President Donald Trump as he spoke at the White House. He went on to say, “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This day is a pivot of history; it heralds a new dawn of peace.” The deal was officially signed and agreed upon at the White House amid the presence of US President Trump. Also present were Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Since the founding of Israel in 1948, Muslim countries have pursuing not to normalize their ties with Israel until the Palestine issue is resolved. UAE and Bahrain’s inclination to come close to Israel brings to fore another story. It is indeed a fact that the UAE and Bahrain have had secret ties with Israel and both countries are close to the US. They both have a US military presence as well. According to reports, this deal will help the UAE acquire F-35s from the US. The F-35s will give the UAE a competitive edge over the military of the nations in the Middle East. Israel, however, already owns F-35s.

While speaking at the occasion, the Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was pleased to see that Israel has paused the planned annexation of Palestinian territories. He further said, “it reinforces our shared will to achieve a better future for generations to come.” This deal also hides Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s shortcomings that have emerged recently. These include Israel going into a second lockdown as Covid-19 resurfaced, a ragged economy that is facing an 18% unemployment, and Netanyahu’s corruption charges that may end his political career. For US President Trump, this deal may give him some political stimulus as he enters the 2020 election campaign. However, political analysts must be wondering how US-Israel ties will look if Joe Biden emerges as the next US President. This might change the fabric of the UAE-Bahrain deal with Israel. The UAE and Bahrain have become the third and fourth countries respectively to recognize Israel and normalize relations with Israel. Egypt, in 1978, was the first Arab state to recognize Israel followed by Jordan in 1994. The focus is now on Saudi Arabia and how will it move forward with maintaining ties with Israel. A social and religious ruckus will be evident in Muslim counties once Riyadh edges closer to Israel. The White House is referring to this deal as the Abraham Accords. This agreement calls to establish peace, diplomatic relations, and normalization of bilateral ties. The three countries will also respect each other’s sovereignty and will pursue the establishment of embassies. While maintaining harmony and balance is an underlining point, the three countries party to Abraham Accords will also pursue and enhance their cooperation in various sectors.

These include trade and economic relations, finance and investment, tourism, healthcare, science and technology, education, maritime arrangements, education, environment, and telecommunications among others. The UAE and Bahrain will also have the opportunity to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system. Abraham Accords also entails a strategic agenda for the Middle East. This will be done by pursuing regional economic opportunities and promoting culture across the region. The UAE-Bahrain ties will also strengthen as they embark on a journey of diplomatic and bilateral ties with Israel with Washington standing by them. In this regard, Iran has presented its resentment over the deal. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, “How could you reach out your hands to Israel? And then you want to give them bases in the region? All the severe consequences that would arise from this are on you.” He said that the UAE and Bahrain would be responsible for any consequences that may come after the two countries normalized relations with Israel. It is yet to be seen the future of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel nexus. However, it has initiated the plan to create the new Middle East.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.