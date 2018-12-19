Dawlance offers tempered-glass hobs of cooking-range

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dawlance is the technology leader in Pakistan’s home appliances market and a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise, which is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. In order to promise unmatched reliability and experiences for the consumers, Dawlance has now introduced a 5 Year Warranty on the Tempered Glass of its Glass top Hobs in its Cooking Appliances range. With effect from December 2018, the consumers can avail this one-time replacement warranty.

This unmatched warranty offer is another pioneering feature of this EuropeanQuality manufacturer that has risen way above the competition. Since more than three decades, Dawlance has won the hearts of millions of consumers. With the entry of Arcelik into Pakistan, Dawlance has seen robust new investments and innovations, to elevate the quality of its employees, operations and products.

The Head of Marketing at Dawlance – Hasan Jamil said that; “Inspired by the unshakeable confidence that Dawlance – Arcelik family has in the durability of its products and operational teams, we have also introduced a unique ‘Grand Warranty Offer’. As our products continue to perform beyond the users expectations, we are ensuring complete peace of mind for the consumers. These stylishly designed, high-performance products also promise more than 35% conservation of energy for the households.”

