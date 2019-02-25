Dawlance launches Hand Blender for kitchen-work

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Dawlance which is Pakistan’s market leader in home-appliances has unveiled its innovative Hand-Blender (DWHB 875) in Pakistan. This one-machine can perform multiple tasks, for a hassle-free kitchen experience for the consumers. This European-quality Hand-blender features multi-tasking solutions to enable numerous types of blending without creating the usual mess, to keep your kitchen-operations fully hygienic & healthy, as the food is blended within its container or cooking-pot, it adds to the convenience for the users. With this innovative product in stores now, Dawlance is one step closer to becoming the ultimate kitchen partner for the consumers, who trust its superior quality, reliability and innovations. This European best-seller product has been customized to better meet the food-processing needs of the Pakistani households. Its powerful motor ensures long-lasting performance with Durable Stainless-Steel blades and variable speed-settings.

Share on: WhatsApp