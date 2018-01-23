Dawlance brings ultimate gift for customers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading home appliance manufacturer in its aim to further reward its esteemed customer base, has launched an exclusive ‘Wedding season offer’ in the country.

Through the means of this offer, upon purchase of the wide-range of Dawlance home appliances, the consumers don’t just get supreme quality products that will serve the purpose, as they move on to this precious phase of their lives, but also get rewarded with the ultimate wedding gift for their selection of one of country’s most trusted home appliance manufacturing brand.

By purchasing Dawlance products, customers can ensure themselves a great chance to win from a range of offers starting from exclusive honeymoon packages for Istanbul (Turkey) and Dubai, to a two-night stay in one of Pakistan’s best hotels, or being rewarded with free Dawlance kitchen appliances and other mega gift hampers on offer.

“All purchases from our valued customers during this wedding season, starting from December 25, 2017 till February 14, 2018, can serve as a perfect chance for them to win amazing gifts from Dawlance which ranges from mega honeymoon packages to exclusive gift hampers,” Head of Sales and Marketing of Dawlance, Hassan Jamil said.

He said, “Dawlance has been one of country’s most famous brand when it comes to home appliances, and it is this immense love and trust of our customers that encourages us to reward them with not only supreme quality but this time we go a step further as we reward our customers with a perfect wedding gift for them.”