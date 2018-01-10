Dawlance, Arçelik introduce new technologies

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The local home appliance manufacturer giant recently celebrated its first anniversary as a subsidiary of Arçelik – A global leader in the home appliances industry. In the first year of its integration, Arçelik has invested heavily in the industry, and prepares to do the same in the coming years, especially in the R&D department.

Arçelik intends to share its innovations with Dawlance in bringing new and improved appliances to the emerging market.

Arçelik’s Country Manager Pakistan, Salih Arslantaº said, “I see in the field that Dawlance is a very big player in the Pakistani market and leader in various categories. Our first year together has brought out many fruitful results and at Arçelik we plan to bring more efficient technologies with time.”

Speaking at the occasion, CEO of Arçelik, Hakan Bulgurlu said, “Without the tremendous support shown by the people of Pakistan, we could not have completed the integration in such a short time and we definitely would not have been able to achieve the amazing results that we have managed in our first year.