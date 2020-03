Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A few hours after they were stopped at the Islamabad airport Sunday by immigration authorities, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNAs were given a one-time permission to travel to Kabul .

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, PM Imran directed the interior ministry to give a one-time permission to the two PTM MNAs to travel to Kabul.