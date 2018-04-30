Dawah Academy seeks applications from aitekaf observing aspirants

The Dawah Academy of International Islamic University has sought applications from Moatakifeen, who wanted to observe Aitekaf in Faisal Mosque during last 10 days of the upcoming Holy Month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to an annuncement of Dawah academy, the applications could be obtained from Monday (April 30) to Friday (May 4) from 9 am to 3 pm.The aspirants have been asked to submit their completely filled applications from May 2 to May 15.

The academy said that its administration is all set to finalize arrangements in Faisal Masjid for Itikaf where a large number of people would muster across the country.

‘Aitekaf,’ an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan, which also involves confinement of men,women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Over 800 faithful from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad observe Aitekaf at Faisal Mosque every year.

Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements for Motakafeen (Aitekaf observers) to impart them education about ‘Fiqhai’ problems besides lectures from religious scholars.

“Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis and that programme will continue till the moon sighting of Shawal,” an official of Dawah Academy told APP.

Aitkaf sitting is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings of the Allah Almighty. Men observe Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging large cloth sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.—APP

