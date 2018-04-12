Dawah Academy book fair begins

Staff Reporter

Annual book fair organized by the Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad commenced here at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university which was inaugurated by Dr Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) along with IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

As many as 50 renowned publishers from across the country have set their book stalls in Dawah Book Fair which will continue till April16 and books are being sold at 50% discounted rates. Inaugural ceremony was also attended by Director Dawah Academy Dr. Sohail Hassan and other high-ups of university and academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that IIUI would keep working to educate young minds of Ummah according to the Islamic values. He said that such activities are necessary for creating awareness about knowledge in the society. He was of the view that contemporary time has diverted the trends towards modern gadgets but such efforts to organize book fairs are good source to promote culture of book reading.