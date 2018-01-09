‘Dawa-i-Dil’ launched

“Uzma Masood is one of those writers who have created beautiful characters in her stories with perfect choice of words according to the context in a dramatic way,” National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Chairman Iftikhar Arif said on Monday.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of fiction collection “Dawa-i-Dil” of renowned writer, Uzma Masood here at the National Book Foundation (NBF).

Iftikhar Arif, who presided over the ceremony, congratulated Uzma on the launch her third fiction book, saying that writers were the custodian of words and Uzma Masood was among those writers “who use words according to the situation and time which is very important.”—APP

Related