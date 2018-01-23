Davos forum excellent avenue to showcase rising Pakistan: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb,Minister of State for IBNH&LH while leaving for Davos,Switzerland to attend world economic forum today said that WEF would be an excellant avenue to showcase rising Pakistan. During her visit ,MOS will participate in interactive panel discussion entitled Strategic Outlook:South Asia and session, Asia Game Changers. MOS will also hold discussion at Information and Entertainment System Initiative Stewards Meeting besides attending women leaders dinner”The next wave of change”. Minister of State will be participating in WEF along with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi.

In a statement issued before her departure to Davos, she said that PML (N) was a builder of modern and shining Pakistan in consonance with the vision of the founding father and no obstacle or hindrance has been able to dissuade it from achieving the targets of national development. Minister of state said that democracy and parliamentary system were gaining strength in Pakistan and the months of May-June would bring the glad tiding of the completion of ten years of democracy in Pakistan.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan would write the second shining chapter of transfer of power by exercising their right of vote independently during 2018. She said that all the state institutions were functioning independently and there was rule of law and constitution in Pakistan. Marriyum said that Pakistan was a lucky country in the sense that it had a very dynamic civil society and the fundamental and constitutional right of freedom of expression was well protected. She claimed that media in Pakistan enjoyed unparalleled independence. Marriyum said that the use of social media by millions of Pakistanis testified to the fact that they did not lag behind the developed countries in regards to the use of modern technology.

The MOS reiterated that the parliament by passing the Access to Information Bill had strengthened democracy and the role played by all the political parties in that regard was absolutely commendable. She said that the government was also deliberating on bringing a comprehensive legislation for safety and security of the journalists.

Marriyum emphatically declared that the acceptance of Pakistan as an emerging economy by the world community was an irrefutable proof of performance of the PML (N) government.