Davos economics

THE annual gathering of the elite-presidents, prime ministers, ministers, politicians, corporate CEOs, business and financial wizards and the Royals kicked-off with usual funfare on 22 January 2019. The mood at Davos this year was pessimistic due to the health of the global economy which is perhaps heading for another nose-dive. The Brexit, unnecessary trade wars initiated by Trump (and of course US Government shutdown), global inequality of wealth and resources and social injustice, have all contributed to creating an atmosphere where business and consumer confidence has been seriously jolted and brief period of recovery from the great recession of 2008, we are perhaps again heading for another crisis. If unresolved, this tension will hinder the world’s ability to deal with a growing range of collective challenges, from the mounting evidence of environmental degradation to the increasing disruption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The report presents the results of latest Global Risks Perception Survey, in which nearly 1,000 decision-makers from the public sector, private sector, academia and civil society assess the risks facing the world. Nine out of 10 respondents expect worsening economic and political confrontations between major powers this year. Over a ten-year horizon, extreme weather and climate-change policy failures are seen as the gravest threats. This year’s report includes another series of “what-if” Future Shocks that examine quantum computing, weather manipulation, monetary populism, emotionally responsive artificial intelligence and other potential risks. The theme of emotions is also addressed in a chapter on the human causes and effects of global risks; the chapter calls for greater action around rising levels of psychological strain across the world. Persistent underfunding of critical infrastructure worldwide which is hampering economic progress and exposing businesses and communities to significant risks, is another challenge. Existing physical and digital infrastructure are under stress from population growth and face challenges from cyber attacks, extreme weather and climate change. New infrastructure development is increasingly intertwined with rising geopolitical tensions and given the potential for a global economic downturn, funding could come under further pressure. This year’s risk perception survey, which underpins the Global Risk Report 2019, highlights the need for a renewed global focus on infrastructure resilience and investment. While respondents’ near-term risk concerns centre around geopolitical conflict, trade relations and cyber attacks, the failure of critical infrastructure and infrastructure investment shortfalls are prominent among longer-term concerns.

Although there is widespread consensus among governments and businesses on the importance of infrastructure to a growing economy and evolving society, the world on average continues to under invest. Worldwide investment in infrastructure is expected to be $79 trillion by 2040. However, the annual global investment need is about $97trillion.. To close this $18 trillion gap, average annual global infrastructure investment would need to increase by approximately 23% per year. Almost three quarters of this global infrastructure investment gap is attributable to the road and electricity sectors, with the remainder in telecommunications, rail, water, airports and ports. On a regional basis, a similar proportion of the need can be attributed to Asia and the Americas. In developed markets, investment is predominantly required for infrastructure replacement and upgrading purposes. In underdeveloped regions, new infrastructure is predominantly required to enable economic development and meet basic needs such as utilities and transport networks. Around the globe, this need is clear. US infrastructure was rated D+, with dams, roads and energy scoring some of the lowest grades. In Italy, over 300 bridges are at risk of collapse. Ageing power plants in Europe and recent load shedding(shutting down power in localized areas to prevent countrywide blackouts) in South Africa due to breakdowns continues to be concerning. India has the 10 fastest growing cities, globally and its continued economic success depends on meeting vast infrastructure needs. Meanwhile, state-sponsored cyber attacks in the US and Saudi Arabia have elevated concerns about the vulnerability of infrastructure to growing geopolitical tension. Underinvestment in infrastructure amplifies our exposure to major global risks. Ageing physical infrastructure increases the vulnerability of communities to natural catastrophes, and outdated security infrastructure adds to the risks stemming from cyber attacks.

Bridging the underinvestment gap is made more complex and challenging by growing geopolitical frictions. Current tension is leading to increasing project costs, lengthy project timelines, restrictions on investment and exports, and competition for influence. Economic protectionism for home-grown players, trade tariffs affecting commodities, buy/make local agendas and preferred suppliers within bilateral deals are impacting the competitiveness and reliability of suppliers and increasing construction costs. For example, the cost of steel for an infrastructure project on the Lower Rogue River in Detroit increased by 13% due to recent US tariffs on steel imports. From a geostrategic perspective, China has been aggressively seeking infrastructure investment and contracts around the world to extend Beijing’s influence, including its signature Belt and Road Initiative. The US recently countered with the establishment of the US International Development Finance Corporation, a new foreign aid agency with $60 billion in funding to bankroll infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and the Americas. With over 90% of global risk survey respondents anticipating increased economic confrontation between the world’s major powers in 2019, infrastructure development and financing is likely to get even more complicated and challenging in the near term. So the road ahead is fraught with challenges and uncertainty. It is going to be a bumpy ride, meaning thereby tough time ahead for the poor countries and poor segments of the society. The UN goal of halving the global poverty is still a far cry.

