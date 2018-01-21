Davis Cup tie between Pakistan, South Korea on Feb 2-3

Int’l Tennis follows Cricket, Hockey to Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

After international cricket and hockey, international tennis is also on its way to Pakistan as Davis Cup Tie between Pakistan and South Korea is going to be played in the federal capital on February 02 and 03. Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are finalizing the preparations to make this event a success story.

In this regard, Minister IPC Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Saturday, reviewed the security and administrative arrangements with PTF, PSB and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Islamabad Administration (Chief Commissioner’s Office) for the upcoming event. The meeting ended with the resolve to maintain professional standard at levels and good wishes for the Pakistani team in the upcoming tie.

The Minister IPC highly appreciated the efforts of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and his team for revival of International Tennis activities in Pakistan, and the successful holding of the Davis Cup Ties and ITF Futures in 2017. The ITF has also acknowledged and appreciated the security and other allied arrangements during the mentioned Tournaments.

The IPC and DG-PSB provided complete support and assistance in making the events memorable and successful. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Islamabad Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies for providing excellent security arrangements for smooth conduct of the events.

The Minister also emphasized that enhanced Security measures may be ensured, once again for the scheduled Davis Cup Tie. He was pleased to note that PSB, PTF, Islamabad Police and Islamabad Administration have worked in tandem as a well-knit team and their efforts have been acknowledged and highly appreciated by the Tennis fraternity, Diplomatic community, dignitaries and tennis lovers.

Salim Saifullah Khan thanked the Minister IPC, DG-PSB, Islamabad Police and Islamabad Administration for their outright support saying that the concerted efforts of the stakeholders have helped PTF in holding of such prestigious events in Islamabad.

The President PTF, while acknowledging and appreciating the efforts of Minister IPC and his well-organized team at the PSB, said that they have played a vital role in the revival of International sports events and promotion of sports at the National level. The recent conduct of Quaid-e- Azam Games in a befitting manner was another great achievement as generating sports activities also helped in Inter-Provincial harmony.

SSP Security Division Islamabad Jamil Hashmi along with the representative of Special Branch and Islamabad Traffic Police, DG PSB Akhtar Nawaz Ganjeera and representatives of Chief Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad were present in the meeting.