Davis Cup action across Europe came to a close on the final day with Spain and Croatia becoming the two of the eight teams to book their spot in the next stage.

In Group A taking place in Bologna Italy, the home side made it 3 wins out of 3 after getting the better of Sweden. Matteo Berrettini got the ball rolling for Italy with a 6-4 6-4 Elias Ymer before his brother Mikael Ymer levelled the tie for the visitors with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 upset win over Jannik Sinner

Needing a win to progress into the next round, Sweden tried their best in doubles through Andre Goransson and Dragos Nicolae Madaras but fell to veterans Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2) 6-2.

The Italians will now face the USA in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

In Group B, Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from his surprising loss against Canada to lead Spain into the next round.

The world no.1 beat South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.

Spain, the six-times winners will now take on Croatia for a place in the semi-finals next time out.

Germany made it three wins out of three in Group C with a win over Australia.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Thanasi Kokkinakis won their respective singles rubbers to leave things at 1-1 before Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz stunned Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia 6-4 6-4.

Germany will take on Canada in the quarter-finals with Australia going up against the Netherlands who topped Group D.

The final eight round of the Davis Cup will be played in Malaga from Nov. 22-27.