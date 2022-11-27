Canada is through to the final of the Davis Cup after earning a come-from-behind win over Italy in Malaga, Spain.

In a manner not too dissimilar to the Australians in the first semifinal, Canada also had to come from being 1-nil down in the tie to seal their progress.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil edged out Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini in the deciding doubles after the teams had split the singles contest 1-1.

Lorenzo Sonego gave Italy the lead with a 7-6(4), 6-7, 6-4 battling win over Denis Shapovalov before Auger-Aliassime romped past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 to send the tie into a decider.

The 22-year-old was then asked to team up with Vasek Pospisil after Shapolvalov failed to recover from his marathon singles match and helped his country beat Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2) 7-5 in a tightly contested affair.

Auger-Aliassime converted a break point with a forehand winner in the sixth game to help his side recover from an early break and never looked back from there.

He used his handy serve to fend off three break points in the final game helping Canada past Italy and into the final of the Davis Cup where they will look to win their first trophy in the history of the competition.

They will have Australia standing in their way, with the 28-time champions looking to add their first tennis World Cup silverware since 2003.