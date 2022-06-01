David Payne and Luke Wood have both been named in the 14-man England squad that will take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series.

The left-arm pacers are now in line to make their debuts for Matthew Mott’s side next month.

All three matches will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen from June 17-22, during England’s second and third home tests against New Zealand, which leaves the players involved in the series unavailable for selection.

Eoin Morgan will once again lead the side with in-form Jos Buttler returning to the set-up after finishing top scorer in the IPL.

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and David Willey have also found a place in the team following their IPL spells, with Sam Curran making a return to the squad after missing England’s winter tour with a lower-back stress fracture.

David Payne of Gloucestershire was previously part of England squads for the Twenty20 tour of West Indies in January and the ODI series against Pakistan last year, while Lancashire’s Luke Wood has received his first senior team callup.

The series will be Matthew Mott’s first in charge of the limited-overs squad after being appointed white-ball coach earlier this month.

“I’m very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge,” Mott said.

“We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

“The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50-over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents.”

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood