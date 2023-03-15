South Africa’s David Miller has praised the bowling standard that he witnessed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 in his time with the Multan Sultans.

The left-hander was selected by Sultans in the Platinum category of this season’s draft in what became only his second stint in PSL after briefly suiting up for Peshawar Zalmi in 2021.

“I’d watched bits and pieces of the PSL over the years and what I’ve taken from that is the bowling is really good. Pakistan always produce really good fast bowlers. They’ve also got world-class spinners” Miller said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

“An overseas player coming in as a batter, it’s a good competition to be a part of. It challenges you in many different ways. That definitely makes the PSL a stand out for me with the kind of death bowling that they’ve got and the pace they’ve got as a nation. It definitely does challenge you and I’m really enjoying the fact that I can be in that position to challenge my skill.”

David Miller, unfortunately, had to curtail his PSL 8 stint in order to link up with South Africa’s national team for their series against West Indies.

He ended the season with 119 runs in 6 outings and formed one of the best PSL middle orders for Multan alongside Rilee Rossouw and Kieron Pollard.

The Sultans are well set even without the hard-hitting South African as they prepared for his departure by retaining Tim David for the final push.