Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team’s head coach David Hemp will vacate his post when his contract expires in October.

The former Bermuda international has decided not to seek an extension on his two-year contract with PCB citing personal reasons.

“I have enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the women cricketers, but it has also been difficult on me and my young family as I have been unable to spend enough time with them like any other father. After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision.

It was under Hemp’s reign that Pakistan finally broke its World Cup losing streak.

“It has been incredibly enjoyable and satisfying working with the girls. Although results in international arena may not truly reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am satisfied that I gave my very best and the girls equally responded.

“I was especially pleased with the emergence of Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 award and became the first Pakistan women cricketer to win the ICC Cricketer of the Month award and displayed her excellent talent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. I am optimistic we will see many more young women cricketers from domestic competitions and talent hunt programmes to enter the Pakistan framework and contribute in the teams’ future achievements.

“I want to thank everyone at the Pakistan Cricket Board, women’s wing and the entire side who not only backed and supported me but also made my stay memorable and comfortable. I will remain a big fan of Pakistan women’s cricket, will continue to follow their progress with excitement and remain confident that better results and successes await them down the road.”

Constant bio-secure bubbles due to coronavirus and an extended cricket schedule have taken a toll on many players and coaches and David Hemp is no exception.

Pakistan’s cricket board wished him well while announcing that his replacement will be named in due course.