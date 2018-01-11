David Hale addresses US- Pakistan chemical supply chain safety, security workshop

ISLAMABAD : To mark the 21st anniversary of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, American Ambassador David Hale delivered remarks during the 3rd Chemical Safety and Security Workshop held January 9-11 in Islamabad.

The Department of State’s Chemical Security Program (CSP) and Pakistan’s National Authority and Disarmament Division (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) jointly organized the three-day workshop as a follow-on seminar to the second bilateral symposium on chemical safety and security issues held May 9-10, 2017.

Ambassador Hale stated, “The Chemical Weapons Convention and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons provides the framework for developing modern approaches in safety and security management for handling chemicals and other dangerous substances. The Department of State’s Chemical Security Program is part of America’s global nonproliferation efforts. It reflects our belief that cooperation on shared security interests is vital to regional and global security.”

Orignally published by NNI