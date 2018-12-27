Daughter of the East

Eleven years ago she gallantly gave her life in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi in a bid to upholding democracy. Benazir Bhutto was an iconic figure for women around the world especially for women of Pakistan. She bravely fought against all odds of life and kept her head always high among international leaders.

Although she fell prey to a heinous conspiracy against democracy, yet her martyrdom made her immortal in the annals of history. Benazir was intelligent, wise, sagacious, tactful, articulate and a leader of countless qualities. Her death anniversary gives us message that women in Pakistan can rise to excellence with hard work, labour, dedication and devotion. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

