Daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador killed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A 22-year-old daughter of former ambassador of Pakistan Shaukat Ali Mukadam was killed in the federal capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in F7/4 sector of Islamabad where Noor Mukadam was allegedly shot dead by suspect Zahir Jaffer, who is said to be the son of a leading businessman.

Police said that the investigation into the murder has been launched.

اسلام آباد سیکٹر 4/F-7 میں خاتون کے قتل کا معاملہ قتل کی اطلاع ملتےہی سینئر افسران نےموقع واردات پر پہنچ کر تحقیقات شروع کردیں۔ قتل میں ممکنہ طور پر ملوث ظاہر جعفر نامی شخص کو موقع واردات سے گرفتار کرکے تھانہ منتقل کردیاگیا۔

وقوعہ کا مقدمہ درج کیا جارہا ہے#IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2021

Reports circulating on social media claimed that Noor was killed by the accused at his house, adding that the suspect had beheaded the girl after shooting her to death.

This is a developing story…