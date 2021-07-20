Daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador killed in Islamabad

Daughter of former diplomat

ISLAMABAD – A 22-year-old daughter of former ambassador of Pakistan Shaukat Ali Mukadam was killed in the federal capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in F7/4 sector of Islamabad where Noor Mukadam was allegedly shot dead by suspect Zahir Jaffer, who is said to be the son of a leading businessman.

Police said that the investigation into the murder has been launched.

Reports circulating on social media claimed that Noor was killed by the accused at his house, adding that the suspect had beheaded the girl after shooting her to death.

This is a developing story…

 

 

