Dating app Grindr ‘disappointed’ by Pakistan block

Grindr said on Thursday it was deeply disappointed by Pakistan’s decision this week to block it and four other dating apps including Tinder after they were deemed to be disseminating “immoral content.” The PTA said on Tuesday it was seeking the removal of “dating services” from apps Tinder, Grindr, Tagged, Skout and SayHi and asking them to moderate live streamed content in accordance with local laws. “We are deeply disappointed by the … decision to ban Grindr and other dating apps that allow Pakistani citizens to connect with others on our platforms,” Grindr’s chief operating officer Rick Marini said in an emailed statement to Reuters.