Dates in Pakistan

Dates are an iconic part of the Muslim culture and considered one of the few items mentioned repeatedly in the Holy Quran. Dates are very much beneficial for the health especially for women during pregnancy because they are full of nutrition and delicious. They contain mainly carbohydrates and umpteenth types of sugar but also proteins, vitamins and minerals. According to a survey, Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of dates with annual production of around 650,000 tons in the form of over 300 varieties.

Sindh is only sharing 58 percent of the total dates. Recently, Pakistan was considered the third largest exporter of dates. Pakistani dates exports could be raised to $200 million from the current $28 million with good management and packing. Even the damaged dates can be used for medical purposes and date oil is fit for use in cosmetics. Keeping the benefits of dates in view, we should continue growing more dates.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat

