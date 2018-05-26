Dates, an instant source of energy, an integral Iftaar item

Arabian dates Ajwa, Mabroom & Mejdool in high demand at stores

Zubair Qureshi

Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) said, “Whoever eats seven ajwa dates daily in the morning will not be harmed by any poison or witchcraft that day.” As the first Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is nearing its end, sale of Ajwa khajoors (dates) has picked up and the faithful are picking dates of their choice from dates kiosks put at various malls and shops in the city.

Ajwa was Holy Prophet’s favourite fruit and in Arab countries it is the integral part of Iftaar food. In Pakistan too, ajwa is popular Iftaar item and people from far and wide prefer this verity of date.

“This is Madina’s fruit and is considered instant source of energy,” said a seller at a dates kiosk put at Safa Gold Mall. More than 12 verities of ajwa and dates from all over the world have been put at ‘dates kiosk’ at the Safa Mall and daily dozens of customers visit these stalls to get dates of their choice, said he.

In routine days ajwa is sold 4-5 kg a day but during Ramazan its average sale jumps to 8-10 kg. Besides being a source of quick energy, ajwa is also good heart and makes it strong.

According to a nutritionist, Ms Sadia Imran, the day-long fasting leaves your body dehydrated, feeble and fatigued. A couple of ajwa dates at the time of Sehr-o-Iftaar recover your body’s energy and strengthens your heart. It also prepares you for the next day fasting, said she. Ajwa dates can also be given to the poor and the hungry as they are complete food package and fulfill all the requirements of body, said she. A date is also a good source of energy, sugar, and fiber. Essential minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, magnesium, and zinc can be found in them. They also contain vitamins such as thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin K.

Other types of dates including Mabroom (from Saudi Arabia), Majdool (Palestinian dates), dates from Iran and Syria and Pakistani dates are also placed at the dates kiosk of the shopping mall. Mabroom dates are being sold at Rs 1800 per kg while ajwa is offered at Rs2200 for one kilogram.

Dates Kiosk in Safa Gold Mall has caught the attention of the citizens of Islamabad. According to the shopping mall’s administration, the shoppers are particularly taking interest in Ajwa Dates from Saudi Arabia and Mejdool Dates from Palestine. Dates from Iran and different areas of Pakistan are also available and are in high demand.

Besides, Safa Gold Mall, dates are also available at Centaurus Mall, Islamic Honey Centre, and other cash & carry centres of the twin cities.