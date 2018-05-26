D.I Khan

In order to establish Date Processing Plant at D.I.Khan under directives from Standing Committee on Commerce & Textiles, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan had convened meetings with relevant members of working group associated with DPP at Circuit House, D.I.Khan. The meeting was attended by relevant stakeholders at D.I.Khanviz, Dhaki Dates Growers Cooperative Society, D.I.Khan Chambers of Commerce, Department of Agriculture Extension, University of Agriculture, Gomal University, SMEDA and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Ministry of Commerce through EDF Board had released Rs. 20.400 Million for Establishment of Date Processing Plant at D.I.Khan through in 2006.The project was not implemented due to the lack luster performance of Pakistan Horticulture Company. There was a consensus in meeting dated May 15, 2018 on establishment of DPP at D.I.Khan among all stakeholders except location of plant. In order to move forward, it requires Feasibility Report, Nomination of Implementation Group and Technical report on suitable location within/near D.I.Khan for establishment of DPP.—PR