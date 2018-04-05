‘Date Palm Valley’ project launched

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Agriculture Department launched a project of ‘Date Palm Valley’ for South Punjab at a cost of Rs780 million. Official sources of the Punjab Agriculture Department told media persons that the objective of the project was to transform nine districts of south Punjab into Date Palm Valley.

The country was earning a handsome foreign exchange annually by exporting dates, they said. They added under the project free plants had been distributed in these districts.

To a question, they said that in Pakistan the annual date production had crossed 550,000 tonnes which helped to get 300 million dollars of forex annually.

They said agriculture department had started a five-year project at a cost of Rs780 million to distribute Ajwa, Barhee, Amber,Khulas and Midjaul varieties in Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar and Rajanpur.

Due to better management services and availability facility, the export price of date in the country had increased from 200 million dollars to 300 million dollars in one year, they added.

The Punjab Agriculture Department will organise Agri-Tech 2018 exhibition at Expo Centre, here on April 6-7.

Agriculture officials told media persons that the expo is aimed at promoting use of modern machinery in agriculture sector.

The local and foreign companies working in high-tech machinery, exporters, importers and other related institutions will participate in the event.

This will also be an opportunity for the producers, manufactures and other related people to exhibit their products and farming tools to increase their demand.