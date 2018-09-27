Date for filing returns not being extended: FBR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

No decision has been taken so far to extend the date for filing income tax returns, an FBR official said Thursday.

The last date for filing returns is 30th September and those who need more time to file returns should pay some tax to get an extension, said Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar.

He said that the taxpayers who failed to file returns but deposited some tax will get a chance to adjust it later and they would an extension of fifteen days as chief commissioners are empowered for it.

The FBR official said this while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) led by its president Syed Tauqeer Bukhari.

