Date fixed to present PTI govt’s third Budget 2021-22 in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led federal government has decided to present its third budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on June 11, local media reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given go-ahead to table the budget, which would be focusing on special initiatives for Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and rural Sindh.

The upcoming economic survey of Pakistan for 2020-21 will be rolled out on June 10, highlighting the economic achievements of the country.

Earlier today, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said the government will expand the social protection programs to uplift the low-income groups.

He hoped that the economic growth of the country would reach 4% during the current financial year. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday estimated the GDP growth at 3.94%.

The minister said that the upward trajectory is the outcome of prudent economic policies of the government despite the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The hoped that the GDP growth will not only sustain but it will also further strengthen.

He highlighted that large scale manufacturing increased by nine percent during the first nine months of current year and country’s export has been recorded $3.2 billion in the month of March.

He said the foreign exchange reserves have reached the level of $23 billion US dollars while remittances have witnessed a growth of 39% in FY 2021.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/fy2020-21-pakistan-estimates-gdp-growth-at-3-94-almost-double-than-imf-wb-projections/