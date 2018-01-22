Date cultivation on rise in South Punjab

Staff Reporter

Multan

The Punjab government is providing high quality date plants for cultivation free of cost to the farmers in the dtae cultivation area.

This was informed by Punjab Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the date cultivation process was in progress in 11 districts of South Punjab and date varieties including Ajwa, Ambar, Khalas, Majul, and Barhi were being provided to the farmers.

The secretary said the Punjab government was also taking different steps to promote exports of fruits and work on seedless varieties of Kinnow was also in progress.

He said that farmers were taking interest in cultivation of top quality dates.