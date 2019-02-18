Data of special persons being collected for welfare plans

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the DEPD in collaboration with WHO and other stakeholders is collecting data of special persons and this data will be collected following international standard.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest in a seminar on Development of National Disability and Rehabilitation Strategic Action Plan 2019-204 here on Monday. Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Dr. Maria Technical Advisor WHO and other guest speakers also spoke on the occasion.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that his leadership was fully committed to bring a positive change into the lives of special persons and his Department had taken many initiatives to facilitate the special persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Technical Advisor WHO Dr. Maria assured the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities that World Health Organization would provide technical and analytical support in collecting data on special persons and they wanted to make Sindh an example for other provinces in Pakistan.

