Data being reviewed to get Pak off red list: Boris

Observer Report London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said that the data is being reviewed to get Pakistan off the red list.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Britain, Moazzam Ahmad Khan met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a ceremony and discussed the issue of removing Pakistan from the red list.

Talking to the Pakistan High Commissioner and other diplomats at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he said that they were reviewing the data to get Pakistan off the red list. Pakistan will be reviewed on August 26 to be removed from the red list.

The British PM also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner. He said that joint efforts are needed to tackle the challenge of Afghanistan.

Two Pakistani cadets also passed out from the 243 passing out parade of Sandhurst Military Academy. He paid tribute to the Army’s services in dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic.

Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said that he had met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and would work together to take Pak-UK relations to a new level.