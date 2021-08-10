Dasu incident: Sheikh Rashid says Investigation into attack completed

The investigation into the Dasu attack has been completed, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on the other hand, will be the one to brief the media on the probe’s findings in full.

The minister was speaking during a news conference in Islamabad, where he addressed a number of national and international problems that affect Pakistan.

Israel and India want to toy with Pakistan’s peace, he added, but the opposition refuses to comprehend what would happen in the area in the next six months.

The minister said that the “entire nation is united on the matter of Kashmir and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” adding: “we have to thwart the conspiracies of India, Israel, and Afghanistan’s NDS against national security.”

Rasheed stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif just has two options: file an appeal or seek refuge in another country.

Sharif’s passport has expired, according to the ministry, and he should return to the country immediately.

The minister asserted that Sharif should return to the country immediately since his passport has expired.

Rasheed also shared his thoughts on the federal government’s “disintegrations,” saying that he would continue to support Prime Minister Imran Khan and that those who want a political conflict will be confronted.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/