Dasu Dam to trigger new era of development in Pakistan: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the completion of Dasu Dam will bring socio-economic development in Pakistan.

He stated this while talking to foreign engineers and workers during a visit to the site of the dam, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

The project will initially add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid while the capacity will be increased to 4320MW with the completion of the second phase by 2029.

The premier highlighted that low-cost clean energy to be produced by the hydropower project will help reduce inflation and promote industrialization in the country.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا داسو ہائیڈرو پاور پراجیکٹ سائٹ کا دورہ۔ اس موقع پر چیئرمین واپڈا لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) مزمل حسین نے منصوبے پر پیشرفت کے حوالے سے وزیر اعظم کو بریفنگ دی۔#DecadeOfDams pic.twitter.com/wy8Bms63Jm — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 18, 2021

He added that industrialization will bring prosperity to the country through opportunities of wealth creation.

He explained that the inflation rises when electricity prices are increased.

The premier said he would appreciate the workers and consultants working on this complex project.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/govt-allocates-rs23b-for-17-cpec-projects-under-psdp-2021-22/