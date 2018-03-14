Dastgir visits Airbase Sargodha

Sargodha

Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Mushaf Airbase Sargodha to review operations of the base as well as to be briefed on the newly-established Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). On the way to Mushaf Airbase, the minister witnessed a training exercise on board AWACS aircraft where he was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, said a press release issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

At the base, the Defence Minister witnessed the take off for a training exercise and inspected a JF-17 aircraft. He addressed the ground crew and technicians of the JF-17 flight line and appreciated the ground crew for their dedication and hard work, particularly during operation Zarb-e-Azb, in which Pakistan Air Force played a vital role. Commandant of ACE escorted the minister through the facility and briefed him about the different courses and exercises.—APP