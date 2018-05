Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, days after former foreign minister Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court for concealing assets in his nomination papers.

Dastgir Khan, a PML-N federal lawmaker from Gujranwala, has served in several ministries during the incumbent government’s tenure. He started off as the state minister for privatisation in 2013.