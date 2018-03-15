Dastgir calls for diversification of defence ties b/w Pak and Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir has stressed on further diversification and strengthening of defense cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan through a broad-based agreement.

He was talking to the visiting Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Major General Rayimbedi Duyshenbiev in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Both sides agreed that there is considerable potential to further enhance mutual relations in defense and other fields.

The Defence Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and looks forward to further strengthen this friendship.

He said regional stability, security and peace are our common goals.

The guest highlighted the importance Kyrgyzstan placed on strengthening defense collaboration with Pakistan. He supported the idea of a wide-ranging MoU on military and technical cooperation.

Orignally published by INP