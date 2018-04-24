Dastardly Kabul blast

AN IS (Islamic State) suicide bomber killed over fifty people including women and children and wounded 112 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations. The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20 which are seen as a test-run for next year’s presidential poll.

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan in preparation for long-delayed parliamentary elections and there have been serious concerns that they could be targeted by attacks. Sunday’s attack substantiated such apprehensions, making proper election preparations a challenge for the Afghan government. Earlier, militants, on Friday, launched rockets at a voter registration centre in the north-western province of Badghis killing at least one police officer and another person was wounded. On Tuesday, gunmen attacked a voter registration centre in the central province of Ghor, kidnapping three election workers and two policemen. It is because of a chain of attacks on voters that the American Ambassador in Kabul has described it as violence against democratic process. The claim by IS that it carried out the dastardly attack is also an indication that the terrorist outfit has established its roots in Afghanistan and there is need for the Afghan government as well as the coalition partners to focus on this new threat. So far, the focus has been on Taliban alone but the conflict is assuming new dimensions that will make it all the more difficult to resolve. Intensified violence and terrorism is a stark reminder that the Afghan problem cannot be resolved through use of force as is being pursued by Trump Administration. A comprehensive political dialogue is a must before parliamentary elections to make the electoral exercise credible and acceptable to people of Afghanistan.

