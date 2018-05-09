Dastagir terms NAB’s $4.9bn money laundering accusation against Nawaz a ‘joke’

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday lashed out over National Accountability Bureau and termed their $4.9bn money laundering accusation against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a ‘joke’.

He urged that an investigation should be held against NAB itself.

Participating in the debate on the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly, the minister asserted that the PML-N government brought economic stability and controlled power load shedding in the country during the past five years.

He maintained that the armed forces and the people have rendered great sacrifices for revival of peace in the country, including Karachi and tribal areas.

“We made the impossible possible. Peace prevailed from Khyber to Karachi,” said the minister.

Khurram Dastgir declared that the government has also completed projects such as Neelum Jhelum, Lowari Tunnel and Kachi Canal, which were facing delays over the last many decades.

“Hundreds of kilometers roads are being constructed in Balochistan. We raised the flag of Pakistan in that province. 6% growth rate is an example of our performance,” he added.

The minister went on to say that their government was attacked from every angle in the past five years. “What was the motive behind attacking parliament and PTV?” he asked.

Orignally published by INP