Daska ready to welcome Imran Khan

Our Correspondent

Daska

.A meeting was held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar finalised all arrangements to accord a warm welcome to their party chief Imran Khan upon his arrival in April 13 who is visiting the membership camps in Daska city.

.In this regard, leaders and workers of the PTI held various meetings and took out rallies in different parts of city to mobilise masses and party workers to receive Imran Khan in the Daska .

While addressing the meeting in Royal Dream Fort Usman Dar said PTI has become the last hope for the distressed masses of Pakistan and Imran Khan is the only leader which has the ability to steer the country out of ongoing crises.

He said people have been contacting with local leaders of PTI to have membership.Usamn Dar said that his party will ‘thrash all the rival political parties’ in the next elections.

He said that the state in “new-Pakistan” will stand with the poor, provide employment opportunities and technical education so that the youth can be empowered.Dar stressed that only strong institutions can help make the country progress, adding the example of Europe where institutions are empowered for the betterment of the people.

He said that his party will elevate the status of students in Madrassa and take responsibility for their future.

He assured to provide an education system based on equality. He gave the example fo Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying that the PTI-led coalition government in the province ensured quality education, plantation of billion trees and non-political police force.

The meeting was chaired by PTI leader CH.Zia Ullah Khara,Ali Asjad Malhi, Dr Firdos Ashiq Awan,Brig Retd. Muhammad Aslam Ghumman,Zarar Khan,Usama farooq,Qazi naeem,Haseeb safdar butt and Ammar gilani.

Meanwhile, Daska Station House Officer (SHO) Ejaz ahmed Gujjar , following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer , devised a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens and the party workers.