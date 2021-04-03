Daska NA-75 by-election on April 10

Observer Report Lahore

Election Commissioner of Punjab Ghulam Israr announced on Saturday that by-election in Daska’s NA-75 constituency would be held on April 10, following orders from the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to over conducting the Daska by-polls, with the secretary election commission in the chair.

It was also decided that the presiding officer will have to sign on “Form 45” inside the polling station.

The polling agent would not leave the polling station without taking Form 45 and no political figure would be allowed to meet the returning officer while receiving the election results.