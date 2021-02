Staff Reporter Lahore/Peshawar

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will file two petitions to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision against the NA-75 Daska by-polls after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

The decision was made after Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advocate Ali Zafar and NA-75 candidate Ali Asjad Malhi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.