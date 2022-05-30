Former Captain of the Peshawar Zalmi and West Indies cricket team, Darren Sammy, has finally received his Sitara-e-Pakistan award.

Sammy, who captained Zalmi for four editions of the Pakistan Super League was awarded the prestigious honor on 14 August last year by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

Darren Sammy played an instrumental role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan by being one of the earliest cricketing stars to visit the country.

The ex-Zalmi player was handed the honor in his hometown of Saint Lucia.

There it is👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾me collecting the

Sitara-I-Pakistan award 🥇. Such a proud moment https://t.co/Dv82dZ9fMC pic.twitter.com/W9FZjBQxaF — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 30, 2022

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” Sammy wrote on Instagram.