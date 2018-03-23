Darren Sammy asks Karachi fans to support Zalmi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy has asked his supporters to pray for their win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, to be played on March 25 in Karachi.

In a video, shared by one of his fans on twitter, Darren Sammy said, “Yes Karachi we are coming. I want you all to come and support Peshawar Zalmi.”

He also urged all his supporters to wear yellow shirt, the trademark of Peshawar Zalmi. “I want everybody to wear Yellow Shirt. It’s a yellow storm.” Sammy also asked the fan to pray for their win. PSL final will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi on March 25.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy is no stranger to taking his team to championships. The star all-rounder led the West Indies to two T20I World Cup wins, and lifted the glittering Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy last year.

This year as well, his team Peshawar Zalmi is in the finals, and he is just one more win away from becoming the champion captain (again).

Sammy’s heroics are well-documented in the PSL. Along with his cricket and his leadership, his personality has won millions of hearts in Pakistan. When the decision was made to bring the PSL final to Lahore last year, Sammy was the first foreign player who agreed on travelling to the country. Not only did he come to Pakistan himself, he also convinced other teammates to do the same.