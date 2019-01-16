Darra Adam Khel arms industry to be changed into industrial zone

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Mr. Shah Farman has said that the traditional arms manufacturing industry in Darra Adam Khel will be developed into an industrial zone. Further, he said, the products of the local workers and experts will be provided access to national and international markets as well as ensuring provision of quality raw material through legalized registration process.

He was addressing a representative Jirga from FR Kohat Darra Adam Khel who called on him at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Tuesday. The Jirga was comprised of MNA, Nasir Jamal; former Federal Minister, Haji Baz Gul, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, elders, youth and students of all the six tribes of FR Kohat.

Senior officials of various nation building departments were also present on the occasion. The Governor pointed out that allocations have been made in the provincial budget for carrying forward development activities in the area and resolve the grievances of the respective people.

As per ten years Federal Package meant of tribal districts, the Governor said, various projects costing one hundred billion rupees will be launched and necessary planning has already been made for this purpose. All such initiative, he added, will help to bring a big change in the tribal areas within next few years.

The Governor also realized the jirga members that the tribal people will continue availing the incentives which used to be available to them before merger and at the same time all the rights and privileges will also be provided to them which are enjoyed by the people elsewhere in the country.

“The respect and prestige to tribal elders; education and employment to students and youths will be ensured and deprivations of the tribal populace as the whole will be removed”, the Governor said.

While accepting an invitation to visit FR Kohat, the Governor advised the jirga members to constitute a representative jriga which may coordinate with the administration in the ongoing efforts for resolving grievances of the local people and overseeing the development activities in the area.

He also pointed out that initiatives were also underway to conduct elections against the provincial assembly seats. Further, he said, local government election will also be held and one Nazim will be elected at each sub-division and FR level who will constitute their respective cabinet. Similarly, he added, Nazimeen of more than 800 village councils will also be elected.

Share on: WhatsApp