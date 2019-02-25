Daroo Khan laments delay in refund claims to exporters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has urged the Finance Minister Asad Umar to release the exports sector’s overall outstanding refund claims including deferred claims; Customs Duty Drawback; DLTL etc., which have been lying pending for payment since long.

The FPCCI Chief recalled that he, during the Finance Minister’s Pre-Budget visit to FPCCI Head Office Karachi on January 12, 2019 and thereafter on his post budget visit to FPCCI Regional Office Lahore had stressed the need for an early clearance of back-log of refund claims and automatic payment within the stipulated time limit as the inordinate delay had made the exporters to suffer from liquidity crunch in meeting future export orders well in time.

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai referring to the Finance Supplementary (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019 regarding issuance of Promissory Notes to exporters on annual profit of 10% with maturity period of 3 years for stuck-up refunds lamented, “There is a very slow progress in processing of the pending Sales Tax refunds and issuance of RPOs. He wanted that all types of refunds including DLTL, Income Tax etc, should also be included in the Promissory Note Scheme to help the exporters to overcome financial crunch and ensure availability of working capital.

