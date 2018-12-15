Dark Horse realme smartphone to enter market

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After much anticipation, the wait is over, as Realme, an emerging smartphone brand that specializes in providing high quality smartphones, has teased its launch date in Pakistan.

According to its social media pages on 13th this month, we may be able to get our hands on the Realme as soon as the next few weeks. Realme aims to be top of mind for the younger generation of Pakistani who are looking for smartphones that are fast, stylish, and affordable.

The brand is on the rise and conquering hearts among the young smartphone lovers worldwide. Realme – launching Pakistan, is set to target over 60% of Pakistan’s young population with attractive and affordable smartphone range, following exceptional launch success experienced in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and India; besides, capturing a strong market presence in Thailand.

The Realme products have been breaking records since its launch. The brand’s immense success in India and Indonesia catapulted it to being one of the top smartphone brands available. 1,000,000 units were sold within four months of the phones being launched in India, making it the fourth most popular online smartphone brand.

